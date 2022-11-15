Markets
APA

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

November 15, 2022 — 03:03 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.4%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 73.44% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 83.92% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 76.14% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.9%. Among large Services stocks, Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.1% and 6.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and down 25.80% on a year-to-date basis. Walmart Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.60% year-to-date, and Paramount Global, is down 32.41% year-to-date. Combined, WMT and PARA make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.4%
Services +0.9%
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Industrial +0.5%
Consumer Products +0.4%
Utilities +0.2%
Financial +0.1%
Healthcare -0.2%
Materials -0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of GUG
 BLPH Split History
 CAMP Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APA
DVN
XLE
WMT
PARA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.