Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.4%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 73.44% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 83.92% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 76.14% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.9%. Among large Services stocks, Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.1% and 6.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and down 25.80% on a year-to-date basis. Walmart Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.60% year-to-date, and Paramount Global, is down 32.41% year-to-date. Combined, WMT and PARA make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.4%
|Services
|+0.9%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.9%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.5%
