Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, losing just 1.2%. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.2% and 0.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 42.79% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 46.36% year-to-date, and Phillips 66 is up 18.04% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and PSX make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 1.9%. Among large Services stocks, Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) and AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 2.4% in midday trading, and down 24.51% on a year-to-date basis. Wynn Resorts Ltd, meanwhile, is down 20.54% year-to-date, and AutoZone, Inc. is up 1.12% year-to-date. Combined, WYNN and AZO make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -1.2% Services -1.9% Utilities -1.9% Technology & Communications -2.0% Healthcare -2.2% Industrial -2.2% Consumer Products -2.3% Financial -2.4% Materials -2.6%

