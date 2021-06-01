Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, up 4.6%. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 13.1% and 12.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.7% on the day, and up 44.25% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 106.37% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 90.07% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and DVN make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 1.2%. Among large Materials stocks, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.3% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and up 22.57% on a year-to-date basis. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is up 107.70% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co is up 63.36% year-to-date. Combined, NUE and MOS make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.6% Materials +1.2% Financial +0.5% Industrial +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Services -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Utilities -0.6% Healthcare -0.9%

