Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 4.3%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 11.7% and 9.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.1% on the day, and up 14.43% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 29.61% year-to-date, and Apache Corp is up 28.47% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and APA make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.6%. Among large Materials stocks, CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.9% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 6.84% on a year-to-date basis. CF Industries Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 17.92% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co is up 22.75% year-to-date. Combined, CF and MOS make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+4.3%
|Materials
|+1.6%
|Financial
|+1.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.9%
|Industrial
|+0.7%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
