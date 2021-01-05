Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 7.8%. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.1% and 13.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 7.1% on the day, and up 7.23% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 16.79% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 14.53% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and OXY make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 2.8%. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and DuPont (Symbol: DD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.3% and 5.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 2.3% in midday trading, and up 1.37% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 11.04% year-to-date, and DuPont is up 3.97% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and DD make up approximately 8.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +7.8% Materials +2.8% Industrial +1.3% Healthcare +1.1% Technology & Communications +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Services +0.8% Financial +0.8% Utilities +0.1%

