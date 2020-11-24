Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 4.2%. Within that group, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.5% and 8.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 4.4% on the day, and down 30.66% year-to-date. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is down 44.22% year-to-date, and Hess Corp, is down 17.98% year-to-date. Combined, APA and HES make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 3.0%. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.1% and 7.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 2.5% in midday trading, and up 18.85% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is up 5.22% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc, is down 17.20% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and CF make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.2% Materials +3.0% Financial +2.5% Industrial +2.2% Consumer Products +1.9% Services +1.9% Utilities +1.2% Technology & Communications +1.2% Healthcare +0.5%

