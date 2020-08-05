Markets
WMB

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 2.4%. Within the sector, Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.3% and 5.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.2% on the day, and down 36.65% year-to-date. Williams Cos Inc , meanwhile, is down 8.24% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 56.14% year-to-date. Combined, WMB and DVN make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.8%. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 13.8% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and down 0.12% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is down 27.61% year-to-date, and WestRock Co, is down 30.17% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and WRK make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Market News Video

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.4%
Materials +1.8%
Services +1.0%
Consumer Products +0.4%
Utilities +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Industrial +0.2%
Financial -0.1%
Healthcare -0.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMB DVN XLE MOS WRK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular