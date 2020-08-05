Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 2.4%. Within the sector, Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.3% and 5.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.2% on the day, and down 36.65% year-to-date. Williams Cos Inc , meanwhile, is down 8.24% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 56.14% year-to-date. Combined, WMB and DVN make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.8%. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 13.8% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and down 0.12% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is down 27.61% year-to-date, and WestRock Co, is down 30.17% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and WRK make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.4% Materials +1.8% Services +1.0% Consumer Products +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.2% Industrial +0.2% Financial -0.1% Healthcare -0.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.