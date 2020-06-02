Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.8%. Within that group, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.9% and 5.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.0% on the day, and down 32.03% year-to-date. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is down 22.44% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp, is down 62.68% year-to-date. Combined, HES and OXY make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 2.2%. Among large Materials stocks, Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.4% and 5.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and down 7.10% on a year-to-date basis. Dow Inc, meanwhile, is down 23.11% year-to-date, and LyondellBasell Industries NV, is down 26.03% year-to-date. Combined, DOW and LYB make up approximately 7.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.8% Materials +2.2% Industrial +1.4% Financial +1.3% Consumer Products +0.8% Services +0.5% Utilities +0.5% Healthcare +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.