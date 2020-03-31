Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 3.0%. Within that group, Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) and Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 12.4% and 11.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.3% on the day, and down 50.79% year-to-date. Noble Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 75.48% year-to-date, and Cimarex Energy Co, is down 68.10% year-to-date. Combined, NBL and XEC make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.3% and 8.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 25.50% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is down 47.18% year-to-date, and Vulcan Materials Co , is down 23.10% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and VMC make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.0% Materials +0.5% Services -0.5% Consumer Products -0.6% Industrial -0.6% Healthcare -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.8% Financial -3.0% Utilities -3.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.