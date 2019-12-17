Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, up 0.6%. Within the sector, Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.2% and 1.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 9.84% year-to-date. Cimarex Energy Co, meanwhile, is down 16.98% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc., is down 8.05% year-to-date. Combined, XEC and EOG make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.4%. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 21.87% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is down 30.33% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp., is down 9.99% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and ALB make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.6% Materials +0.4% Services +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Financial 0.0% Industrial -0.0% Technology & Communications -0.2% Healthcare -0.3%

