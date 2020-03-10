Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, up 1.5%. Within that group, Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.3% and 11.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 43.14% year-to-date. Cimarex Energy Co, meanwhile, is down 67.38% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 69.88% year-to-date. Combined, XEC and MRO make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 1.4%. Among large Industrial stocks, American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.1% and 7.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and down 18.53% on a year-to-date basis. American Airlines Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 43.54% year-to-date, and United Airlines Holdings Inc, is down 43.06% year-to-date. Combined, AAL and UAL make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.5% Industrial +1.4% Financial +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.9% Services +0.7% Materials +0.2% Healthcare -0.0% Consumer Products -0.3% Utilities -2.3%

