Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, up 1.5%. Within that group, Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.3% and 11.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 43.14% year-to-date. Cimarex Energy Co, meanwhile, is down 67.38% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 69.88% year-to-date. Combined, XEC and MRO make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 1.4%. Among large Industrial stocks, American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.1% and 7.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and down 18.53% on a year-to-date basis. American Airlines Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 43.54% year-to-date, and United Airlines Holdings Inc, is down 43.06% year-to-date. Combined, AAL and UAL make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.5%
|Industrial
|+1.4%
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.9%
|Services
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Utilities
|-2.3%
