Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 4.1%. Within that group, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.8% and 5.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.9% on the day, and up 46.64% year-to-date. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is up 68.49% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 23.44% year-to-date. Combined, HES and HAL make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 3.5%. Among large Industrial stocks, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 16.1% and 8.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 3.1% in midday trading, and down 15.79% on a year-to-date basis. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is down 36.21% year-to-date, and Delta Air Lines Inc, is down 21.49% year-to-date. DAL makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.1% Industrial +3.5% Services +3.4% Technology & Communications +3.3% Materials +3.3% Healthcare +2.8% Financial +2.8% Consumer Products +2.6% Utilities +1.6%

