Markets
NBL

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.9%. Within the sector, Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.8% and 5.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.5% on the day, and down 37.85% year-to-date. Noble Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 61.82% year-to-date, and Apache Corp, is down 47.38% year-to-date. Combined, NBL and APA make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.5% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 1.44% on a year-to-date basis. Align Technology Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.07% year-to-date, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp, is down 9.38% year-to-date. Combined, ALGN and EW make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.9%
Healthcare +1.5%
Consumer Products +1.3%
Materials +1.3%
Industrial +1.1%
Technology & Communications +0.7%
Services +0.5%
Utilities +0.3%
Financial -0.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NBL APA XLE ALGN EW

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular