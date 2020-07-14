Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.9%. Within the sector, Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.8% and 5.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.5% on the day, and down 37.85% year-to-date. Noble Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 61.82% year-to-date, and Apache Corp, is down 47.38% year-to-date. Combined, NBL and APA make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.5% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 1.44% on a year-to-date basis. Align Technology Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.07% year-to-date, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp, is down 9.38% year-to-date. Combined, ALGN and EW make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.9% Healthcare +1.5% Consumer Products +1.3% Materials +1.3% Industrial +1.1% Technology & Communications +0.7% Services +0.5% Utilities +0.3% Financial -0.1%

