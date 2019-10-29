Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.9%. Within the sector, National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 16.4% and 5.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 7.08% year-to-date. National Oilwell Varco Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.46% year-to-date, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., is down 13.65% year-to-date. Combined, NOV and COG make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) and Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.8% and 6.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and up 10.32% on a year-to-date basis. HCA Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.84% year-to-date, and Incyte Corporation is up 33.09% year-to-date. Combined, HCA and INCY make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.9%
Healthcare +1.4%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Materials +0.5%
Financial +0.4%
Industrial +0.3%
Utilities -0.1%
Services -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.3%

