Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, up 2.8%. Within that group, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.2% and 4.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.3% on the day, and up 6.43% year-to-date. Pioneer Natural Resources Co, meanwhile, is up 0.91% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 5.80% year-to-date. Combined, PXD and FANG make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.0%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 29.0% and 7.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 8.32% on a year-to-date basis. Biogen Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.20% year-to-date, and Centene Corp, is down 14.32% year-to-date. Combined, BIIB and CNC make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.8%
Healthcare +1.0%
Services +0.7%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Utilities +0.6%
Materials +0.5%
Industrial +0.4%
Financial +0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.3%

