Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.1%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.2% and 4.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.6% on the day, and up 66.49% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 92.67% year-to-date, and Exxon Mobil Corp is up 71.09% year-to-date. Combined, APA and XOM make up approximately 24.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.7%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.2% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 6.87% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 42.56% year-to-date, and DexCom Inc, is down 42.86% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and DXCM make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.1%
Healthcare +0.7%
Industrial +0.5%
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Financial +0.3%
Materials +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Utilities +0.1%
Services -0.4%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

