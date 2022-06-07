Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.1%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.2% and 4.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.6% on the day, and up 66.49% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 92.67% year-to-date, and Exxon Mobil Corp is up 71.09% year-to-date. Combined, APA and XOM make up approximately 24.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.7%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.2% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 6.87% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 42.56% year-to-date, and DexCom Inc, is down 42.86% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and DXCM make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.1% Healthcare +0.7% Industrial +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.4% Financial +0.3% Materials +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Utilities +0.1% Services -0.4%

