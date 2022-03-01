Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, losing just 0.7%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.3% and 4.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 27.43% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 61.86% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 38.55% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and APA make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.9%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) and ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.3% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 8.62% on a year-to-date basis. Agilent Technologies, Inc., meanwhile, is down 17.15% year-to-date, and ResMed Inc., is down 3.84% year-to-date. Combined, A and RMD make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.7% Healthcare -0.9% Technology & Communications -1.3% Services -1.6% Utilities -1.8% Industrial -2.0% Consumer Products -2.4% Materials -2.6% Financial -3.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.