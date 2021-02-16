Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Markets
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.6%. Within the sector, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.9% and 6.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.7% on the day, and up 21.03% year-to-date. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is up 31.85% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 42.28% year-to-date. Combined, APA and MRO make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Financial stocks, Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.5% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.9% in midday trading, and up 8.99% on a year-to-date basis. Cboe Global Markets Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.22% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc. is up 17.67% year-to-date. Combined, CBOE and CMA make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.6%
Financial +0.9%
Materials +0.3%
Services +0.2%
Industrial +0.2%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.3%
Utilities -0.9%
Healthcare -1.1%

