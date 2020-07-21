Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 6.3%. Within the sector, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 11.2% and 10.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 5.9% on the day, and down 34.61% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is down 55.71% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 55.56% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and DVN make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.8%. Among large Financial stocks, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) and Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.8% and 5.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.9% in midday trading, and down 20.04% on a year-to-date basis. Wells Fargo & Co , meanwhile, is down 49.78% year-to-date, and Regions Financial Corp , is down 35.55% year-to-date. Combined, WFC and RF make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +6.3% Financial +1.8% Consumer Products +1.7% Services +1.3% Industrial +1.2% Materials +1.1% Utilities +0.6% Healthcare +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.1%

