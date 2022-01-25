Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Markets
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 3.5%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.1% and 7.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.3% on the day, and up 16.99% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 25.60% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 22.13% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and APA make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Financial stocks, American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.2% and 6.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 1.41% on a year-to-date basis. American Express Co., meanwhile, is up 5.34% year-to-date, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is up 5.64% year-to-date. Combined, AXP and ZION make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.5%
Financial -0.0%
Utilities -0.2%
Materials -0.8%
Consumer Products -0.9%
Healthcare -1.0%
Services -1.1%
Industrial -1.1%
Technology & Communications -2.1%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

