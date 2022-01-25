Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 3.5%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.1% and 7.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.3% on the day, and up 16.99% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 25.60% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 22.13% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and APA make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Financial stocks, American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.2% and 6.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 1.41% on a year-to-date basis. American Express Co., meanwhile, is up 5.34% year-to-date, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is up 5.64% year-to-date. Combined, AXP and ZION make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.5% Financial -0.0% Utilities -0.2% Materials -0.8% Consumer Products -0.9% Healthcare -1.0% Services -1.1% Industrial -1.1% Technology & Communications -2.1%

