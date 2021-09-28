Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.1%. Within the sector, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.0% and 1.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 44.20% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 44.23% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips is up 73.27% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and COP make up approximately 9.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 1.0%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) and Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 5.44% on a year-to-date basis. HanesBrands Inc, meanwhile, is up 33.54% year-to-date, and Ford Motor Co. is up 62.80% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.1% Consumer Products -1.0% Materials -1.1% Utilities -1.2% Financial -1.3% Services -1.7% Healthcare -1.7% Industrial -1.7% Technology & Communications -2.5%

