Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.8%. Within the sector, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 36.79% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 58.38% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 48.02% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and DVN make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) and VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.2% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 20.57% on a year-to-date basis. Ralph Lauren Corp, meanwhile, is down 27.54% year-to-date, and VF Corp., is down 13.05% year-to-date. Combined, RL and VFC make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.8% Consumer Products +0.3% Services +0.1% Financial 0.0% Technology & Communications 0.0% Materials 0.0% Industrial -0.2% Utilities -0.8% Healthcare -0.8%

