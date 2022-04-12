Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.8%. Within the sector, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.2% and 4.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.1% on the day, and up 43.21% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 62.06% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 44.13% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and DVN make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.4%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) and Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 4.55% on a year-to-date basis. PVH Corp, meanwhile, is down 27.99% year-to-date, and Smith (A O) Corp, is down 24.28% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.8% Consumer Products +0.4% Utilities +0.4% Services +0.1% Materials +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Financial -0.5% Healthcare -0.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.