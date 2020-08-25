Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Transportation Services

In trading on Tuesday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.3%. Leading the group were shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group, up about 13.2% and shares of Lincoln Educational Services up about 6.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are transportation services shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by CryoPort, trading higher by about 10.4% and TD Holdings, trading up by about 8.2% on Tuesday.

