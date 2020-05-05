Tuesday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

In trading on Tuesday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.6%. Leading the group were shares of Chegg, up about 31.7% and shares of Universal Technical Institute up about 7.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are hospital & medical practitioners shares, up on the day by about 5.2% as a group, led by Acadia Healthcare, trading up by about 21.9% and Tenet Healthcare, trading up by about 11.2% on Tuesday.

