Markets
CHGG

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.6%. Leading the group were shares of Chegg, up about 31.7% and shares of Universal Technical Institute up about 7.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are hospital & medical practitioners shares, up on the day by about 5.2% as a group, led by Acadia Healthcare, trading up by about 21.9% and Tenet Healthcare, trading up by about 11.2% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Hospital & Medical Practitioners
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHGG UTI ACHC THC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular