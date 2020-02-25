Tuesday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Electric Utilities

In trading on Tuesday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.7%. Leading the group were shares of ATA Creativity Global, up about 13.4% and shares of Laureate Education up about 0.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are electric utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by Sunnova Energy International, trading higher by about 6.7% and Azure Power Global Limited, trading up by about 3.4% on Tuesday.

