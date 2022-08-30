Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Banking & Savings

In trading on Tuesday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.2%. Leading the group were shares of Arco Platform, up about 3.5% and shares of Lincoln Educational Services up about 2.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are banking & savings shares, about flat on the day as a group, led by Triumph Bancorp, trading higher by about 2.7% and Icici Bank, trading higher by about 2.5% on Tuesday.

