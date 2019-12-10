Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Drugs, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Tuesday, drugs shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.6%. Leading the group were shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, up about 27.9% and shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals up about 20.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas equipment & services shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Enlink Midstream, trading higher by about 14.1% and Summit Midstream Partners, trading higher by about 10.6% on Tuesday.

