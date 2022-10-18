Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Defense, Waste Management Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Lockheed Martin, up about 5.2% and shares of Northrop Grumman up about 3.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are waste management shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by Charah Solutions, trading up by about 7% and Montrose Environmental Group, trading up by about 3.2% on Tuesday.

