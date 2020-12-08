Tuesday Sector Leaders: Defense, Specialty Retail Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.1%. Leading the group were shares of Ammo, up about 19.6% and shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions up about 2.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are specialty retail shares, up on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led by Stitch Fix, trading up by about 43.2% and Barnes & Noble Education, trading up by about 9.7% on Tuesday.

