Tuesday Sector Leaders: Defense, Consumer Goods

In trading on Tuesday, defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.6%. Leading the group were shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, up about 16.8% and shares of L3harris Technologies up about 2.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are consumer goods shares, up on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by Eastman Kodak, trading higher by about 238.9% and Tilray, trading up by about 5.8% on Tuesday.

