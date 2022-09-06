Markets
ROL

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Services, Metals & Mining Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, consumer services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.5%. Leading the group were shares of Rollins, up about 6.4% and shares of Beachbody up about 6.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Ramaco Resources, trading higher by about 7.7% and Uranium Energy, trading up by about 5.9% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Services, Metals & Mining Stocks
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Services, Metals & Mining Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROLBODYMETCUEC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular