In trading on Tuesday, consumer services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.5%. Leading the group were shares of Rollins, up about 6.4% and shares of Beachbody up about 6.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Ramaco Resources, trading higher by about 7.7% and Uranium Energy, trading up by about 5.9% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Services, Metals & Mining Stocks

