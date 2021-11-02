Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.7%. Within the sector, Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) and Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 16.8% and 14.6%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 8.23% year-to-date. Under Armour Inc, meanwhile, is up 49.50% year-to-date, and Under Armour Inc is up 46.50% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.7%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) and IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 20.9% and 10.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 25.58% on a year-to-date basis. Arista Networks Inc, meanwhile, is up 69.95% year-to-date, and IPG Photonics Corp, is down 19.72% year-to-date. Combined, ANET and IPGP make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.7% Materials +0.6% Financial +0.4% Healthcare +0.1% Industrial -0.1% Utilities -0.2% Services -0.3% Energy -0.7%

