Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.5%. Within that group, Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) and Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 23.05% year-to-date. Hormel Foods Corp., meanwhile, is up 6.02% year-to-date, and Under Armour Inc, is down 0.15% year-to-date. Combined, HRL and UA make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 11.3% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 25.20% on a year-to-date basis. Best Buy Inc, meanwhile, is up 58.94% year-to-date, and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is up 87.63% year-to-date. Combined, BBY and CMG make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.5% Services +0.5% Materials +0.4% Industrial +0.3% Utilities -0.1% Financial -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Energy -1.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.