Markets
HRL

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.5%. Within that group, Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) and Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 23.05% year-to-date. Hormel Foods Corp., meanwhile, is up 6.02% year-to-date, and Under Armour Inc, is down 0.15% year-to-date. Combined, HRL and UA make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 11.3% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 25.20% on a year-to-date basis. Best Buy Inc, meanwhile, is up 58.94% year-to-date, and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is up 87.63% year-to-date. Combined, BBY and CMG make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.5%
Services +0.5%
Materials +0.4%
Industrial +0.3%
Utilities -0.1%
Financial -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Healthcare -0.3%
Energy -1.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HRL UA IYK BBY CMG

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular