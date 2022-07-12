Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.2%. Within the sector, Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) and Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.4%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.7% on the day, and down 0.85% year-to-date. Cummins, Inc., meanwhile, is down 5.43% year-to-date, and Molson Coors Beverage Co is up 26.69% year-to-date. TAP makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.0% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and down 29.89% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 54.42% year-to-date, and Paramount Global, is down 14.78% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and PARA make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +1.2%
Services +1.1%
Materials +0.9%
Financial +0.7%
Industrial +0.7%
Utilities +0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Healthcare -0.6%
Energy -2.0%

