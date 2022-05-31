Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.7% and 3.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 2.20% year-to-date. Under Armour Inc, meanwhile, is down 46.06% year-to-date, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. is up 36.70% year-to-date. ADM makes up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Services stocks, Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) and Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.5% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and down 23.58% on a year-to-date basis. Amazon.com Inc, meanwhile, is down 27.10% year-to-date, and Las Vegas Sands Corp, is down 4.54% year-to-date. Combined, AMZN and LVS make up approximately 13.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.3% Services -0.0% Financial -0.1% Energy -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.4% Industrial -0.4% Utilities -0.5% Materials -0.8% Healthcare -1.2%

