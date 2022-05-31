Markets
UA

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.7% and 3.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 2.20% year-to-date. Under Armour Inc, meanwhile, is down 46.06% year-to-date, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. is up 36.70% year-to-date. ADM makes up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Services stocks, Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) and Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.5% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and down 23.58% on a year-to-date basis. Amazon.com Inc, meanwhile, is down 27.10% year-to-date, and Las Vegas Sands Corp, is down 4.54% year-to-date. Combined, AMZN and LVS make up approximately 13.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Options Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.3%
Services -0.0%
Financial -0.1%
Energy -0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Industrial -0.4%
Utilities -0.5%
Materials -0.8%
Healthcare -1.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UA ADM IYK AMZN LVS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular