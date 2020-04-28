Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Industrial

Markets
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 3.1%. Within that group, Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) and Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 15.6% and 8.1%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 1.1% on the day, and down 8.68% year-to-date. Harley-Davidson Inc, meanwhile, is down 40.09% year-to-date, and Cummins, Inc., is down 7.83% year-to-date. HOG makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 3.1%. Among large Industrial stocks, Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS) and Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 14.7% and 14.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 2.4% in midday trading, and down 20.19% on a year-to-date basis. Alliance Data Systems Corp., meanwhile, is down 57.11% year-to-date, and Alaska Air Group, Inc., is down 52.57% year-to-date. ALK makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +3.1%
Industrial +3.1%
Services +2.8%
Financial +2.8%
Energy +2.7%
Materials +2.3%
Utilities +0.9%
Technology & Communications +0.7%
Healthcare -0.6%

