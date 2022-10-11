Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, up 1.2%. Within that group, VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) and Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.3% and 3.2%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 1.5% on the day, and down 7.22% year-to-date. VF Corp., meanwhile, is down 57.98% year-to-date, and Ford Motor Co., is down 41.88% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) and Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.7% and 6.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and down 11.30% on a year-to-date basis. Viatris Inc, meanwhile, is down 27.71% year-to-date, and Amgen Inc is up 12.49% year-to-date. Combined, VTRS and AMGN make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +1.2% Healthcare +1.2% Utilities +1.0% Financial +0.7% Energy +0.6% Industrial +0.3% Materials +0.3% Services +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.8%

