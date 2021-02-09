Markets
HBI

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) and Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 23.5% and 3.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 4.41% year-to-date. HanesBrands Inc, meanwhile, is up 35.39% year-to-date, and Cummins, Inc. is up 8.18% year-to-date. HBI makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Financial stocks, Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE) and Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.6% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 6.41% on a year-to-date basis. Everest Re Group Ltd, meanwhile, is up 0.65% year-to-date, and Simon Property Group, Inc. is up 20.77% year-to-date. RE makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.4%
Financial +0.4%
Industrial +0.4%
Services 0.0%
Utilities -0.1%
Healthcare -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Materials -0.2%
Energy -0.9%

