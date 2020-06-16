Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Construction, Construction Materials & Machinery Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Tuesday, construction shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.2%. Leading the group were shares of Granite Construction, up about 19.5% and shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives up about 14.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are construction materials & machinery shares, up on the day by about 5.4% as a group, led by U S Concrete, trading higher by about 19.1% and Bluelinx Holdings, trading up by about 15% on Tuesday.

