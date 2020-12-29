Tuesday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, Precious Metals

In trading on Tuesday, computer peripherals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Immersion, up about 29.9% and shares of Logitech International up about 2.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by U.S. Gold, trading higher by about 15.1% and Caledonia Mining, trading up by about 3.6% on Tuesday.

