Tuesday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Tuesday, computer peripherals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Vuzix, up about 18.5% and shares of Evercommerce up about 3.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by D.R. Horton, trading up by about 3.3% and Beazer Homes USA, trading higher by about 2.5% on Tuesday.

