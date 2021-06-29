Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Communicationss Services, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Tuesday, communicationss services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, up about 136.2% and shares of Troika Media Group up about 20.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Dream Finders Homes, trading higher by about 3% and LGI Homes trading higher by about 2.9% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

CERE TRKA DFH LGIH

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

