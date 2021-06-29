Tuesday Sector Leaders: Communicationss Services, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Tuesday, communicationss services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, up about 136.2% and shares of Troika Media Group up about 20.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Dream Finders Homes, trading higher by about 3% and LGI Homes trading higher by about 2.9% on Tuesday.

