Tuesday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Semiconductors

In trading on Tuesday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6%. Leading the group were shares of Novavax, up about 23% and shares of Elevation Oncology up about 22.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are semiconductors shares, up on the day by about 5.5% as a group, led by Silicon Motion Technology, trading higher by about 13.6% and Ambarella, trading up by about 13.4% on Tuesday.

