Tuesday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Drugs

In trading on Tuesday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%. Leading the group were shares of Agenus, up about 26.5% and shares of Inotiv up about 17.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led by Onconova Therapeutics, trading higher by about 35.3% and Legend Biotech, trading higher by about 14.5% on Tuesday.

