Markets
AGEN

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Drugs

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%. Leading the group were shares of Agenus, up about 26.5% and shares of Inotiv up about 17.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led by Onconova Therapeutics, trading higher by about 35.3% and Legend Biotech, trading higher by about 14.5% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Drugs
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Drugs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGEN NOTV ONTX LEGN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular