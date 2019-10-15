Markets
RLMD

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Drugs

In trading on Tuesday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%. Leading the group were shares of Relmada Therapeutics, up about 136.7% and shares of Abeona Therapeutics up about 24.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by Reata Pharmaceuticals, trading up by about 56.4% and Axsome Therapeutics, trading higher by about 13.9% on Tuesday.

