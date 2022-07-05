In trading on Tuesday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.5%. Leading the group were shares of Talaris Therapeutics, up about 15.3% and shares of bluebird bio up about 13.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by Fortress Biotech, trading higher by about 33.1% and Avadel Pharmaceuticals, trading up by about 18.7% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Drugs

