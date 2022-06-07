In trading on Tuesday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.9%. Leading the group were shares of Atreca, up about 20.1% and shares of Homology Medicines up about 18% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led by Mirati Therapeutics, trading higher by about 27% and Veru, trading up by about 19.8% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Drugs

