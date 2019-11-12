Tuesday Sector Leaders: Beverages & Wineries, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, beverages & wineries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.8%. Leading the group were shares of Craft Brew Alliance (BREW), up about 121.6% and shares of Boston Beer Company (SAM) up about 2.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC), trading higher by about 6.9% and Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK), trading higher by about 5.6% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.