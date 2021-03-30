Tuesday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Vehicle Manufacturers

In trading on Tuesday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.1%. Leading the group were shares of J. Jill, up about 9.7% and shares of Duluth Holdings up about 6.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are vehicle manufacturers shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Rev Group, trading higher by about 12% and Greenpower Motor, trading up by about 11.8% on Tuesday.

